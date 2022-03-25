Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 13:20

Appeal for Ukrainian refugees who were robbed in Dublin raises over €12,000

The couple had almost all their belongings stolen after someone broke into their car in Ballymun.
James Cox

An appeal to help two Ukrainian refugees, who were robbed in Dublin, has raised over €12,000.

The couple had almost all their belongings stolen after someone broke into their car in Ballymun.

Anass and Olena, both 28, drove over 3,000 km to get to Ireland after fleeing Ukraine’s capital Kyiv as the war broke out last month.

They were staying at the Travelodge in Ballymun in north Dublin when someone smashed one of the windows of their car and stole most of their belongings in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Anass told Newstalk they were due to move and had put everything from their hotel room in the car.

"Yesterday we were supposed to go to Cork, so we packed our stuff just to prepare the car for the next morning."

He said a laptop, tablet, clothes and a guitar were among the items taken.

"He must have broken his hand because what he left had blood all over it, so I'm not even sure if we can use any of that."

Local councillor Keith Connolly said what happened is sickening.

"The community are appalled by it, and it is not a true reflection of Ballymun or the support the people of Ballymun have for Ukrainian people."

The couple has received hundreds of donations after setting up a GoFundMe page to help with repairs and replacing what they lost.

