Zelenskiy suggests Ireland lagging behind others in support of Ukraine

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has directly referenced Ireland as not offering the same level of support to Ukraine as other EU member states.

In a speech given to a meeting of the European Council, he individually thanked EU nations that "stands for us". When it came to Ireland he said: "Ireland - well, almost", according to a translation of his speech published on the Ukrainian government website.

It is believed to be a reference to Ireland's decision not to send military aid to Ukraine. However, the Government has sent medical and humanitarian supplies and waived visas for Ukranians before the EU.

Ireland is also part of an EU group calling for Ukraine to be formally named in an EU membership candidate.

Ireland was the first western European country to join an informal EU grouping of mostly eastern states known as the Friends of Ukraine, which this week jointly called for Ukraine to be formally named an EU membership candidate.

Other countries mentioned using the same phrase "well almost" by Mr Zelenskiy included Portugual. The president also called for Hungary "to decide for yourself who you are with".

Praising the people of Hungary and its history of suffering, he spoke directly to Hungarian president Viktor Orban in the speech. "Listen, Viktor, do you know what's going on in Mariupol?"

He said: "And you hesitate whether to impose sanctions or not? And you hesitate whether to let weapons through or not? And you hesitate whether to trade with Russia or not? There is no time to hesitate. It's time to decide already."