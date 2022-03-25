Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 11:11

Leo Varadkar tests positive for Covid-19

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has tested positive for Covid-19.
Leo Varadkar tests positive for Covid-19

James Cox

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has tested positive for Covid-19.

He is self-isolating after a positive antigen test.

His spokesperson says he has some mild intermittent symptoms but is otherwise well and intends to carry out any functions that he can virtually.

He had tested negative yesterday while in Brussels.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week while Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was isolating due to flu-like symptoms, although his Covid tests were negative.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended talks in Brussels yesterday after recovering from Covid-19.

A positive test resulted in a prolonged stay in Washington for Mr Martin, who was forced to hold the St Patrick's Day meeting with US president Joe Biden for the second year in a row.

More in this section

Simon Coveney evacuated from Belfast event due to security alert involving hijacked van Simon Coveney evacuated from Belfast event due to security alert involving hijacked van
Court refuses to halt case against Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin who controls Irish company Court refuses to halt case against Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin who controls Irish company
Crowds protest outside Russian Embassy to mark one month since Ukraine invasion Crowds protest outside Russian Embassy to mark one month since Ukraine invasion
Janssen announce €150m investment for Cork site

Janssen announce €150m investment for Cork site

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more