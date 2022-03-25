Calls made for dedicated elective procedures hospital in Midwest region

Vivienne Clarke

Two professors at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) have called for the setting up of an elective surgery hospital in the region.

Professor Calvin Coffey told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that it is “beggars belief” that such a hospital for the region had not been included in the Sláintecare plan.

“Today’s cancellations will become tomorrow’s emergencies” he warned, confirming that scheduled procedures had to be cancelled this week due to reduced bed capacity.

“We need to protect our ability to provide elective surgeries. It is very upsetting for everyone – patients and staff.

"Everyone is demoralised and depleted. We need immediate measures to provide surgery.”

Prof Claffey implored the Government and the region's elected representatives to act.

He paid tribute to the management and administrators of the hospital who had “protected” cancer care during the pandemic.

Professor Brian Lenehan, the chief clinical director at UHL, supported the call for an elective surgery hospital, pointing out that there had been a significant increase in patients attending the hospital's Emergency Department (ED).

In 2019, the weekly average was 190 presentations, which has climbed to 250 presentations per week this year and reached 290 last week.

Such demand was having a significant impact on bed capacity, which was already under pressure because of Covid, he said.

That was “to the detriment” of patients awaiting planned procedures, he added.

There should not be a situation where patients awaiting scheduled procedures were competing for bed space with ED admissions, Prof Lenehan said.