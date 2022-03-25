Janssen announce €150m investment for Cork site

Muireann Duffy

Janssen Science Ireland has announced it plans to invest €150 million in its biopharmaceutical supply chain facility in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

The company, which is part of the Johnson & Johnson group, said the plans have the potential to create 180 new, full-time jobs in the area, with construction on the expansion having already started earlier this year.

Up to 300 people will be employed during the construction stage which is expected to take around two years.

The Ringaskiddy site has been in operation since 2005, manufacturing medicines for immunology and oncology patients, now employing over 700 people.

On completion of the expansion, the company expects to recruit for roles in the areas of facilities, engineering, quality, manufacturing and regulatory affairs.

"Since its establishment in 2005, the Janssen site in Ringaskiddy has been at the cutting-edge of delivering life-changing healthcare products," Johnson & Johnson vice president of manufacturing and technical operations Leile Schwery-Bou-Diab said.

"The additional manufacturing capacity created by this investment will enhance the work we do to deliver transformational medicines that can change the trajectory of health.”

Tánaiste Leo Varakdar welcomed the announcement, describing it as "fantastic news, for Cork and for patients across the world who use the medicines made here".

"I’m really proud of Ireland’s thriving life sciences sector. Investment like this demonstrates the strength of talent we have here. I wish the team the very best of luck and thank them for their continued commitment to Ireland," Mr Varadkar added.