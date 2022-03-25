What the papers say: Friday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Sanctions for Russia and the latest surge in Covid cases are among Friday's top stories.

The Irish Examiner's front page reads: 'Wester leaders unite to punish Putin' as world leaders met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, The Irish Times reports on warnings from the HSE that rising Covid-19 case numbers will further impact treatment waiting lists.

The paper also carries an image of a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with demonstrations held around the world on Thursday, including outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin, to mark one month since the war began.

The Echo covers an announcement from Janssen Sciences Ireland that the company will be investing €150 million in its Ringaskiddy facility, hoping to bring 180 new full-time jobs.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that a huge number of passport applications ahead of the summer has led to delays in the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Irish Sun looks ahead to this year's Oscars, while also covering US president Joe Biden's warning to Russian president Vladimir Putin against using chemical weapons in Ukraine.

In Britain, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times lead on the comments from Mr Biden that Nato would respond “in kind” if Russian president Vladimir Putin used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Guardian front page, Friday 25 March 2022: Biden's warning to Putin over chemical weapons pic.twitter.com/uCVYe9Xd8q — The Guardian (@guardian) March 24, 2022

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Biden: We will respond in kind if Putin uses chemicals'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/dP2ROchKxy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 24, 2022

The UK’s sanctions on the stepdaughter of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov are front page of Metro.

The Daily Mail reports Mr Putin has designated British prime minister Boris Johnson his number one enemy.

An admission from the P&O chief that the sacking of his staff was illegal is front page of the Financial Times and the Daily Mirror.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 25 March https://t.co/UqyD66NNMe pic.twitter.com/J0emgxgWMA — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 24, 2022

The i says Mr Johnson and British chancellor Rishi Sunak are “at odds” over the UK’s cost of living crisis, while the Daily Express warns Britain “must act”.

Front page: Why Britain must act to end this despair #TomorrowsPapersToday



Read more about the P&O boss admitting he'd "do it again" here: https://t.co/OlLp4mtDld pic.twitter.com/p5fflM00F7 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 24, 2022

The Independent writes the crisis could place half a million children into poverty.

Friday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Half a million children to be plunged into poverty” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/g3ZeL6g3js — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 24, 2022

Britain's Prince William quoted Bob Marley while on tour in Jamaica, The Sun reports.

On tomorrow's front page: Prince William and Kate emulate the Queen and Philip in Jamaica – 68 years onhttps://t.co/kacxb2lGxo pic.twitter.com/ppDObODb1e — The Sun (@TheSun) March 24, 2022

And the Daily Star leads on projections of hot weather for the UK this week.