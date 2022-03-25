Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 07:16

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The national newspapers carry stories on world leaders meeting in Brussels and the impact of the latest wave of Covid infections
By PA Reporter

Sanctions for Russia and the latest surge in Covid cases are among Friday's top stories.

The Irish Examiner's front page reads: 'Wester leaders unite to punish Putin' as world leaders met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, The Irish Times reports on warnings from the HSE that rising Covid-19 case numbers will further impact treatment waiting lists.

The paper also carries an image of a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with demonstrations held around the world on Thursday, including outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin, to mark one month since the war began.

The Echo covers an announcement from Janssen Sciences Ireland that the company will be investing €150 million in its Ringaskiddy facility, hoping to bring 180 new full-time jobs.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that a huge number of passport applications ahead of the summer has led to delays in the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Irish Sun looks ahead to this year's Oscars, while also covering US president Joe Biden's warning to Russian president Vladimir Putin against using chemical weapons in Ukraine.

In Britain, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times lead on the comments from Mr Biden that Nato would respond “in kind” if Russian president Vladimir Putin used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

The UK’s sanctions on the stepdaughter of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov are front page of Metro.

The Daily Mail reports Mr Putin has designated British prime minister Boris Johnson his number one enemy.

An admission from the P&O chief that the sacking of his staff was illegal is front page of the Financial Times and the Daily Mirror.

The i says Mr Johnson and British chancellor Rishi Sunak are “at odds” over the UK’s cost of living crisis, while the Daily Express warns Britain “must act”.

The Independent writes the crisis could place half a million children into poverty.

Britain's Prince William quoted Bob Marley while on tour in Jamaica, The Sun reports.

And the Daily Star leads on projections of hot weather for the UK this week.

