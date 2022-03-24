Ex-Garda Superintendent pleads guilty over €13,000 drugs haul

Tom Tuite

An ex-Garda Superintendent is facing sentence after signing a guilty plea in connection with a substantial cannabis seizure in Dublin.

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) recovered drugs during search operations on September 29th last year, following which John Murphy (61) was charged with possessing cannabis for sale or supply, worth more than €13,000, at his home in a north Dublin suburb.

The offence is contrary to Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act which can carry a 10-year sentence.

On October 4th, bail was set in his bond of €500, but a €20,000 independent surety was required. There was no Garda objection, but Murphy did not take it up and has remained in custody, appearing at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that his case should be dealt with in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers. However, the State was not required prepare the book of evidence as Murphy wished to be sent forward on a signed plea of guilty, to which the DPP consented.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hanley brought three copies of the draft plea to the hearing on Tuesday where Murphy was sworn in to sign them.

Defence solicitor Danica Kinane asked Murphy to confirm he agreed to be sent forward to the Circuit Court to be sentenced on a plea of guilty. “That is correct,” the former senior garda replied.

Ms Kinane then read over the charge before he was asked did he plead guilty. "Yes, Judge," he answered before confirming his signatures and thanking the judge.

Sentencing

Accordingly, Judge Blake made the order sending him forward for sentencing at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where he will face his next hearing on May 12th.

He noted from Ms Kinane that Murphy was surrendering bail and consented to go forward to the next stage in custody.

The accused had been granted legal aid in November.

The defence furnished the court and the GNBCI with documentation supporting the application.

On Thursday, Judge Blake noted there was no objection to allowing continued legal aid for Murphy. In addition, he ordered it would include representation of junior and senior counsel.

Following his arrest on September 29th, the accused was detained at Irishtown Garda station in Dublin under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. He was held for four days before gardaí charged him on October 3rd.

At his first hearing the following day, Detective Sergeant Hanley said Murphy "made no reply after caution" when charged.

His address was not read out due to security concerns.