Driver (80s) killed in Skankhill crash

Muireann Duffy

A man in his 80s has been killed following a road traffic collision on Thursday afternoon.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Corbawn Lane, Shankhill, Dublin 18 at approximately 1.30pm.

The man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital following the collision, where he was later pronounced dead.

The road remains closed while a forensic examination of the scene is carried out, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage, to contact Dun Laoighaire Garda station on 01-666 500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or and Garda station.