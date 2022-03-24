Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 16:13

Driver (80s) killed in Skankhill crash

The road, Corbawn Lane, in Shakhill is currently closed while a forensic examination of the scene is carried out
Driver (80s) killed in Skankhill crash

Muireann Duffy

A man in his 80s has been killed following a road traffic collision on Thursday afternoon.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Corbawn Lane, Shankhill, Dublin 18 at approximately 1.30pm.

The man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital following the collision, where he was later pronounced dead.

The road remains closed while a forensic examination of the scene is carried out, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage, to contact Dun Laoighaire Garda station on 01-666 500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or and Garda station.

More in this section

Court refuses to halt case against Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin who controls Irish company Court refuses to halt case against Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin who controls Irish company
Ninety-four children on waiting list for psychiatric help for over a year Ninety-four children on waiting list for psychiatric help for over a year
Sinn Fein says Government ‘must do more’ on inflation Sinn Fein says Government ‘must do more’ on inflation
Limerick Councillor cites burnout and battle with depression as factors in his resignation

Limerick Councillor cites burnout and battle with depression as factors in his resignation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more