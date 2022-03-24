Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 13:28

Around 700 Ukrainian young people registered in Irish schools

Around 700 young people fleeing Ukraine have so far registered with schools in Ireland.
Around 700 Ukrainian young people registered in Irish schools

James Cox

Around 700 young people fleeing Ukraine have so far registered with schools in Ireland.

But the Minister for Education expects the true figure to be much higher, as more arrive each day.

At  Trinity Comprehensive in Ballymun, Dublin, 14 and 15 year-old’s Rostik and Anastasia are among five students from Ukraine who have so far enrolled.

The pair spoke to Newstalk about how they are settling in to their new school.

Rostik said: "I like the school, it's so nice, I like it." Anastasia said: "The teachers have been so good."

It is expected as many as a thousand school going children from Ukraine could arrive in Ballymun over the coming months.

Sarah Fitzpatrick, vice principal at the school, said: "They've been getting to know other students in their class, they've been taking part in different activities and projects. They've been using their Chrome Books to help them with Google Translate and Duolingo as well."

Minister for Education Norma Foley said regional teams to help Ukrainian refugees link up with schools are being set up.

It's a focal point if you like, for Ukrainian families or their advocates to source places if the immediate school to them isn't in an immediate position to provide a school place for them.

She hasn’t ruled out prefabs to accommodate extra children arriving into the system, adding that the Department of Education is working to allow teachers arriving from the war torn country to teach here.

