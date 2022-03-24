Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 12:47

Charles and Camilla greeted in Waterford with Viking re-enactment

The royal couple were told of the Irish city’s past as they began their two-day tour of the country.
Charles and Camilla greeted in Waterford with Viking re-enactment

Aine Fox, PA

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have arrived for their first official visit to Ireland’s oldest city – coming face-to-face with its Viking past.

The royal couple smiled as they stepped into the bright Waterford sunshine for day one of their trip.

They were treated to a performance by Waterford Viking Re-enactment Group, harking back to the city’s past.

Charles and Camilla
The couple were treated by a Viking re-enactment by local performers (Brian Lawless/PA)

While its official foundation as a permanent settlement dates back to 914 AD, historians say there are a number of references to Viking encampments as early as 860 AD.

Charles and Camilla kicked off their tour with a visit to the city’s Viking Triangle area, arriving at Reginald’s Tower – the country’s oldest civic building.

They looked on with interest as two actors embarked on a mock battle with swords and shields in front of a Viking longboat.

Charles and Camilla
The couple will meet local residents and business owners during a walkabout (Brian Lawless/PA)

The pair are also meeting local business owners and staff outside shops lining their walkabout route, and, in what is their first trip to Ireland since the pandemic began, they are meeting first responders who helped during the outbreak.

Thursday is the first of the royals’ two-day tour, which comes after they spent two days in the North, visiting Co Tyrone and Belfast.

Their trip is one of several taking place as the family mark the platinum jubilee year of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

More in this section

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Security of energy supply crucial for attracting business investment in Ireland Security of energy supply crucial for attracting business investment in Ireland
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to address Dáil and Seanad Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to address Dáil and Seanad
Limerick Councillor cites burnout and battle with depression as factors in his resignation

Limerick Councillor cites burnout and battle with depression as factors in his resignation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more