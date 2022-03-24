Plan for reviews into domestic violence killings to determine if 'red flags' were missed

Reviews are to be carried out into future cases where women are killed by their partners to look at whether "red flags" were missed.

The Irish Times reports it is part of a new Government plan to be published next month aimed at tackling gender-based violence.

Another part of the strategy will see school students taught about consent, domestic violence and coercive control.

The plan will also outline a commitment to extra lighting in public areas and the introduction of "safe spaces" where people can wait for public transport.

A draft of the strategy, seen by The Irish Times, outlines plans for domestic homicide reviews.

These reviews would be carried out in cases where a woman was killed by her partner or ex-partner, or where a family member kills their partner and children.

Shortcomings

These would examine whether there were any shortcomings in the response from the State, and ensure “all agencies are accountable for the protection of victims”.

Civil society organisations received the drafts in the last few weeks, and they will offer feedback before Minister for Justice Helen McEntee publishes the finalised strategy. This is expected in mid-April.

Sarah Benson, CEO of Women's Aid, says measures to prevent gender-based violence will be important.

"Work from the cradle to the grave, which starts with parents at home, then moves into schools around teaching, not just about consent but about respect, about difference, about mutuality, and all of that is about laying the groundwork for future generations where the huge pandemic we have of domestic and sexual violence will be eradicated."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact Women’s Aid (24-hour freephone helpline at 1800 341 900, email helpline@womensaid.ie) or Men’s Aid Ireland (confidential helpline at 01 554 3811, email hello@mensaid.ie) for support and information.

Safe Ireland also outlines a number of local services and helplines at safeireland.ie/get-help/where-to-find-help/. In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.