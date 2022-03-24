Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 09:51

Man dies five days after assault in north Belfast

The PSNI said 31-year-old Joseph Ritch died on Wednesday, five days after he was injured in a “physical altercation” at an address in Flax Street.
Man dies five days after assault in north Belfast

John Besley, PA

A man has died following an assault in north Belfast, police in Northern Ireland said.

The PSNI said 31-year-old Joseph Ritch died on Wednesday, five days after he was injured in a “physical altercation” at an address in Flax Street.

“Mr Ritch, having sustained a wound to his neck, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but tragically passed away,” detective inspector Ian Davis said.

“A 30-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was later released pending further enquiries.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 478 of 18/03/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More in this section

Security of energy supply crucial for attracting business investment in Ireland Security of energy supply crucial for attracting business investment in Ireland
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Cork GAA cleared to lodge 'fast track' plans for residential development on GAA lands Cork GAA cleared to lodge 'fast track' plans for residential development on GAA lands
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to address Dáil and Seanad

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to address Dáil and Seanad

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more