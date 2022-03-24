Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 06:34

Charles and Camilla visit Ireland’s oldest city as they continue island tour

The royal couple will meet local people as they travel to Waterford and Tipperary.
By Aine Fox, PA

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will pay a visit to Ireland’s oldest city on Thursday, as they continue their tour of the island.

Charles and Camilla, who are on their sixth official joint trip to the Republic of Ireland, will take in the sights of Waterford, fresh from their two-day stint in Northern Ireland.

It is the royal couple’s first time officially visiting the county, which will be followed by a journey to Co Tipperary where they will finish their visit on Friday.

Charles is on his sixth official joint visit to the Republic with Camilla (Niall Carson/PA)
During the trip, the pair will meet local people, as well as first responders who worked to support others throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles, a passionate environmentalist, will also meet farmers, officials and community organisers to see the work they are doing to produce food and drink more sustainably in an effort to help the country meet climate change goals.

The couple will also meet members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland.

On Wednesday, during a reception in Belfast for local organisations involved in helping and supporting refugees from Ukraine, Charles spoke of his shock and concern at the war as he met a mother who fled Kyiv with her children.

Charles will follow in his mother's footsteps - seen here in 2011 - with a visit to the Rock of Cashel (Maxwells/PA)
The royals’ tour of Ireland is due to end with a trip to the Rock of Cashel, following in the footsteps of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, who went to the site during her historic state visit in 2011.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed by crowds in Co Tyrone and Belfast when they began their tour in Northern Ireland earlier this week.

