Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to address Dáil and Seanad

James Cox

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Dáil and the Seanad on Wednesday, April 6th.

Mr Zelensky will address both houses of the Oireachtas at 10am.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has accepted an invitation from the Ceann Comhairle to address both Houses of the Oireachtas on the 6th April at 10am.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24th, Mr Zelensky has addressed the parliaments of a number of nations.

These addresses, via video link, have been made to countries such as the United Staes, Britain and Germany.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko told an Oireachtas Committee before St Patrick’s Day that she was “working on this issue”.

Mr Zelensky received a standing ovation after addressing the UK House of Commons earlier this month.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to attend a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday, which is to discuss Russian military aggression against Ukraine, security and defence, energy, economic issues, Covid-19 and external relations.

Ireland has so far accepted more than 10,000 refugees, mostly women and children, fleeing the violence.

The Biden administration has made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and said it would work with others to prosecute offenders.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the US government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.”

He made the announcement as he travelled to Brussels with US president Joe Biden for an emergency summit of Nato leaders. - Additional reporting from Press Association