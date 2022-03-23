Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 18:18

Micheál Martin to attend key EU summit after testing negative for Covid-19

A spokesperson confirmed the Taoiseach had returned two negative tests and would leave the US on Wednesday evening.
Micheál Martin to attend key EU summit after testing negative for Covid-19

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The Taoiseach will attend a European Council meeting on Thursday after a positive Covid-19 test left him isolating in Washington for several days.

A spokesperson confirmed that Taoiseach Micheál Martin had returned two negative Covid-19 tests and will leave the US on Wednesday evening.

It was confirmed during his visit to Washington last week that he had picked up the virus.

Mr Martin, in the US capital to meet president Joe Biden and celebrate St Patrick’s Day, was forced into isolation and had to meet the president in a virtual encounter for the second year in a row.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Micheál Martin speaking at a press conference during his visit to the US (Oliver Contreras/PA)

The positive test also prompted concerns that Mr Martin would miss the crunch European Council meeting, where EU leaders are set to discuss the latest response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “The Taoiseach will attend an important meeting of the European Council in Brussels tomorrow which will discuss Russian military aggression against Ukraine, security and defence, energy, economic issues, Covid-19 and external relations.

“He has now received two successive negative Covid tests ahead of his departure from the US, and he will fly home from Washington DC this evening.”

Mr Biden will also join the EU leaders for the first day of the European Council meeting.

More in this section

Alcohol consumption fell by almost 10% between 2019 and 2021 Alcohol consumption fell by almost 10% between 2019 and 2021
Man who raped schoolgirl at sister’s party loses appeal Man who raped schoolgirl at sister’s party loses appeal
Hospitals in the south-east reinstate Covid-19 visitor restrictions as trolley numbers rise Hospitals in the south-east reinstate Covid-19 visitor restrictions as trolley numbers rise
Cork GAA cleared to lodge 'fast track' plans for residential development on GAA lands

Cork GAA cleared to lodge 'fast track' plans for residential development on GAA lands

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more