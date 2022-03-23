Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 14:23

Man arrested in connection with organised crime in Sligo and Leitrim

This is the fourth arrest made by Gardaí in connection with this investigation.
Man arrested in connection with organised crime in Sligo and Leitrim

A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime in Sligo and Leitrim.

The man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested on Wednesday morning by Gardaí in Co Sligo.

He is currently being detained at Sligo Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

This is the fourth arrest made by Gardaí in connection with this investigation.

In January, a man in his mid-30s was arrested at Dublin Airport and was later charged.

A second man was also arrested in January, and a woman was arrested in February as part of the investigation. Both were later released without charge.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Man who raped schoolgirl at sister’s party loses appeal Man who raped schoolgirl at sister’s party loses appeal
Man charged and due to appear in court over fatal shooting of Sandra Boyd Man charged and due to appear in court over fatal shooting of Sandra Boyd
Hospitals in the south-east reinstate Covid-19 visitor restrictions as trolley numbers rise Hospitals in the south-east reinstate Covid-19 visitor restrictions as trolley numbers rise
Alcohol consumption fell by almost 10% between 2019 and 2021

Alcohol consumption fell by almost 10% between 2019 and 2021

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more