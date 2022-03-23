Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 12:55

Consumer watchdog investigating collusion over filling station fuel prices

Jeremy Godfrey, chairman of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), has urged “whistleblowers” to come forward to help the probe,
Consumer watchdog investigating collusion over filling station fuel prices

Digital Desk Staff

The State consumer watchdog has warned that fuel suppliers involved in cartels face up to 10 years in jail after it launched an investigation into allegations of collusion over fuel prices at filling station pumps.

Jeremy Godfrey, chairman of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), has urged “whistleblowers” to come forward to help the probe, adding that whistleblowers inside the industry and involved in alleged criminality can seek immunity from charges.

As the Irish Times reports, the CCPC received almost 200 complaints from the public and public representatives about fuel prices over the past two weeks.

The barrage of complaints came in the wake of controversy about alleged price-gouging at forecourts around the country after the Government announced it was cutting excise on fuel duty to counter the soaring costs worsened by the Russian war on Ukraine.

“In general, these complaints allege that filling stations failed to pass on the duty excise reduction in a timely manner or that they have exploited the current economic situation to raise fuel prices and increase profits,” Mr Godfrey told an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday.

“Some of the complaints include allegations of collusion and a few contain information about price movements at particular filling stations.”

Speaking to TDs and senators on the Joint Committee for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Mr Godfrey said the CCPC is also dealing with a number of complaints relating to “allegations of filling stations turning off their roadside pricing display”.

“We urge anyone who has specific information about collusion or any other breach of competition and consumer protection law to provide it to us,” he said.

“Whistleblowers who have information about cartels can provide us with that information anonymously at report.whistleb.com/ccpc .”

More in this section

Man who raped schoolgirl at sister’s party loses appeal Man who raped schoolgirl at sister’s party loses appeal
Alcohol consumption fell by almost 10% between 2019 and 2021 Alcohol consumption fell by almost 10% between 2019 and 2021
Collapse of Stormont to influence NI protocol negotiations ‘futile’, minister says Collapse of Stormont to influence NI protocol negotiations ‘futile’, minister says
Hospitals in the south-east reinstate Covid-19 visitor restrictions as trolley numbers rise

Hospitals in the south-east reinstate Covid-19 visitor restrictions as trolley numbers rise

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more