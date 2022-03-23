Hospitals in the south-east reinstate Covid-19 visitor restrictions as trolley numbers rise

Sarah Slater

Three hospitals in the south-east have reinstated visitor restrictions after sharp rises in the number of patients being diagnosed with Covid-19. The hospitals are asking the public to only attend in the case of emergency due to a shortage of beds.

The number of Covid cases at St Luke’s General Hospital which serves Carlow-Kilkenny and parts of Tipperary is now at 37.

Patients waiting on a bed while on a hospital trolley has risen to 38, 27 of them in the Emergency Department.

At Wexford General Hospital visiting restrictions have also been reintroduced with immediate effect.

Hospital Management are introducing a pause on visiting to all medical and surgical wards.

A hospital spokesperson said: “Due to the high levels of Covid-19 now in the county and the continued increase of patients attending Wexford General with Covid.”

The management of University Hospital Waterford have issued an appeal to the public to stay away from the hospital where possible, unless in the case of a genuine emergency.

The hospital is experiencing an exceptionally high level of emergency presentations and admissions this week and from the four-day St Patrick's weekend.

Management at the hospital are asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP should be consulted in the first instance.

In a statement hospital management said:”We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most. The public is advised that there may be long delays as staff makes every effort to prioritise those patients requiring immediate treatment and management."

"Patient care is paramount in UHW and management at UHW apologises for any long wait times experienced due to the significant volume of persons presenting to the Emergency Department."

There are currently 26 Covid patients on site at the hospital none of whom were in receipt of intensive care.