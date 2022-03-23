Pedestrian killed following collision in New Ross

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal road traffic collision in which a pedestrian was killed.

The crash took place at Knockavilla in New Ross, Co Wexford at approximately 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Wexford where he later died.

Gardaí said no other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The road is currently closed to traffic, with local diversions in place while a technical examination of the scene is carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or road uses who were in the Knockavilla/Ring Road area of New Ross around the time of the crash, to contact New Ross Garda station on 051-426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.