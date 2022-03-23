What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

PA Reporter

Predictions that inflation will continue to rise this year, and Cabinet plan to ban 'sex for rent' are among Wednesday's front page stories.

The Irish Times leads with the ESRI's latest Quarterly Economic Summary, in which the institute warns inflation is set to creep ever higher, which will pose "significant challenges for households".

The paper also reports on comments from officials, who have ruled out the reintroduction of Covid-19 restrictions despite rising case numbers.

The Irish Examiner meanwhile reads: "Cabinet backs bill to ban sex for rent", reporting that a new legislation going before the Dáil on Wednesday could see landlords who make such demands receive a €50,000 fine or up to seven years in prison.

The paper also carries an image of Rebecca Saunders who has been granted permission to exhume the remains of her daughter, Clarissa for burial in the US.

The Echo reports on 'dismay' in Cork after the refusal of planning permission for a new Lidl store in Douglas was reversed by An Bord Pleanála.

The Irish Daily Mail's lead story covers ongoing fears of food shortages due to the war in Ukraine, with Cabinet receiving warnings from farmers that 'hyper-inflation' is forcing some people out of the industry.

In the UK, the papers are led by anticipation of British chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spring statement.

The Daily Mail and Daily Mirror lead with calls for Mr Sunak to ditch a planned national insurance hike to help ease the UK's cost-of-living crisis.

However, the Financial Times reports the chancellor plans to “set aside” a large part of a public finances windfall this year amid concerns over the “cost of servicing government debt”.

The Daily Express carries a promise from Mr Sunak that Britons can look forward to the “security of a faster-growing economy”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports Ukrainian forces have started to recover ground from the Russians.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Ukrainians regain key territory in fightback'



Meanwhile, The Guardian cites Ukrainian officials in saying Russian artillery has reduced the port city of Mariupol to “ashes”.

The Independent leads with Ukrainian claims that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s soldiers have “kidnapped” thousands of children and taken them to Russia.

Unexploded munitions will lead to “years of landmine tragedies” in Ukraine, according to the i.

Metro reports exiled Ukrainians have tried to prevent Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s superyacht from docking in Turkey.

The Sun dedicates its front page to an image of one of the “gold loo roll holders” aboard Mr Putin’s own superyacht.

And the Daily Star says Cockneys are being discriminated against due to their accent.