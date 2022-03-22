Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 21:55

More than 430 arrests in Dublin region over St Patrick's Day period

Over 2,100 gardaí were deployed in the Dublin Metropolitan Region on St Patrick’s Day and night
More than 430 arrests in Dublin region over St Patrick's Day period

Gardaí arrested 434 people in the Dublin region over the long bank holiday weekend.

On St Patrick’s Day and night, over 2,100 gardaí were deployed in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, with a total of 127 arrests made.

Most of the offences encountered over the long weekend were public order offences, followed by theft and drug offences, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

Garda Assistant Commissioner for Dublin, Anne-Marie Cagney, told the Dublin City Joint Policing Committee there was a focus on the seizure of alcohol and public drinking and ensuring the day was “family-friendly”.

She said good co-operation was obtained from some off-licences to refrain from selling alcohol before 4pm and that this “significantly assisted” in the policing of the day.

The offences detected were in the context of around 400,000 people in the city, she added.

Gardaí in Dublin additionally carried out 554 alcohol tests and 33 drug tests on drivers over the long weekend period, with nine people arrested following the tests.

More in this section

Consultant launches fresh court challenge amid investigation into alleged misconduct Consultant launches fresh court challenge amid investigation into alleged misconduct
Krispy Kreme to open its first Dublin city centre outlet in May Krispy Kreme to open its first Dublin city centre outlet in May
Colm Tóibín wins Rathbones Folio Prize after cancer diagnosis during writing Colm Tóibín wins Rathbones Folio Prize after cancer diagnosis during writing
Collapse of Stormont to influence NI protocol negotiations ‘futile’, minister says

Collapse of Stormont to influence NI protocol negotiations ‘futile’, minister says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more