More than 430 arrests in Dublin region over St Patrick's Day period

Gardaí arrested 434 people in the Dublin region over the long bank holiday weekend.

On St Patrick’s Day and night, over 2,100 gardaí were deployed in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, with a total of 127 arrests made.

Most of the offences encountered over the long weekend were public order offences, followed by theft and drug offences, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

Garda Assistant Commissioner for Dublin, Anne-Marie Cagney, told the Dublin City Joint Policing Committee there was a focus on the seizure of alcohol and public drinking and ensuring the day was “family-friendly”.

She said good co-operation was obtained from some off-licences to refrain from selling alcohol before 4pm and that this “significantly assisted” in the policing of the day.

The offences detected were in the context of around 400,000 people in the city, she added.

Gardaí in Dublin additionally carried out 554 alcohol tests and 33 drug tests on drivers over the long weekend period, with nine people arrested following the tests.