Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 14:31

Charles and Camilla start four-day visit to island of Ireland

The British royal couple are spending four days in Northern Ireland and the Republic
By Rebecca Black and David Young, PA

Britain's Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have been greeted by schoolchildren in Co Tyrone at the start of a visit to Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla became the first members of the British royal family to visit Cookstown on Tuesday, which boasts one of the longest high streets in all of Ireland.

Part of the more than a mile-long main street was cordoned off to traffic and lined with hundreds of schoolchildren waving Union flags.

The Prince of Wales meets volunteers at the Superstars cafe in Cookstown
The Prince of Wales meets volunteers at the Superstars cafe in Cookstown (Liam McBurney/PA)

The royal couple went on a walkabout to meet well-wishers, as well as being introduced to local business people and community members.

They visited Superstars Cafe, a centre that helps train and provide employment for 20 young people with learning difficulties, where they met staff, volunteers and trainees before unveiling a plaque marking the date.

Charles and Camilla are at the start of a four-day visit to the island of Ireland, with the final two days to be spent in the Republic.

They are also due to travel to all the nations in the United Kingdom during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year.

