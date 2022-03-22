What the regional papers say: Communities welcome refugees from war-torn Ukraine

As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, the regional papers report that communities have begun to welcome refugees fleeing the war-torn country. Meanwhile, commemoration events were held over the weekend to remember those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

The Western People reports that the Breaffy Woods Hotel in Co Mayo will be opening its doors to Ukrainian refugees. The hotel will be providing accommodation to 300 Ukrainians for a number of months with the State subsiding the costs. The hotel welcomed the first of its new residents at the weekend.

It was a case of new beginnings at Cuisle over the weekend, according to the Roscommon Herald. The former respite facility in Donamon opened its doors to Ukrainian refugees after renovations were made by Roscommon County Council and local volunteers.

The Nationalist in Carlow features the story of three sisters who fled Ukraine with to escape Russia's invasion. The paper reports that they found refuge in Tullow, where one of their relatives has been working on a mushroom farm. Meanwhile, in sport the victory of Carlow's U20 team in the Andrew Corden Cup, defeating Wexford 1-12 to 2-10 takes centre stage.

The front page of the Laois Nationalist features a report on a commemorative ceremony held by Laois County Council for those who passed away during the pandemic and frontline workers. The event in Laois took place to coincide the National Day of Remembrance for the 6,600 people who died from Covid-19 and others who were affected.

The Kildare Nationalist leads with Co Kildare's tribute to "community heroes" and commemoration of those who passed during the pandemic. Kildare County Council held an event for the National Day of Remembrance at the council's headquarters in Naas.

Elsewhere, the Waterford News & Star reports that St Patrick's Day celebrations came back with a bang after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. According to the paper, more than 15,000 people lined the streets for the Waterford city parade over the weekend.