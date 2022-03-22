What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 08:54

The front pages today focus on Ukraine refugees continuing to arrive in Ireland as well as the latest on the Russian invasion.
Kenneth Fox

The Irish Times lead with the fight for Mariupol as peace talks with Russia seemed to have falter.

The Irish Examiner focuses on the Ukrainians continuing to arrive into Ireland as 200,000 refugees are expected.

The Echo focuses on a bus which arrived in Cork with 33 Ukrainian refugees.

The Irish Daily Mail lead on increasing food prices along with fuel prices.

 

The Irish Daily Mirror focus on a man being arrested over the shooting of Sandra Boyd.

The Belfast Telegraph leads on a spree of car thefts that happen in Northern Ireland.

In the UK, much of the front pages focus on assests owned by Russian oligarchs that have links to Putin.

 

The Guardian focuses on the global assets linked to Putin which allegedly total €17 billion.

The Financial Times focuses on a shopping mall in Kyiv being bombed by Russia.

The Telegraph leads with Vladmir's Putin superyacht possibly being seized.

