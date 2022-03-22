What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

The front pages today focus on Ukraine refugees continuing to arrive in Ireland as well as the latest on the Russian invasion.

The Irish Times lead with the fight for Mariupol as peace talks with Russia seemed to have falter.

The Irish Examiner focuses on the Ukrainians continuing to arrive into Ireland as 200,000 refugees are expected.

The Echo focuses on a bus which arrived in Cork with 33 Ukrainian refugees.

The Irish Daily Mail lead on increasing food prices along with fuel prices.

The Irish Daily Mail lead on increasing food prices along with fuel prices.

Good morning!



Here is today's front page of the Irish Daily Mirror. pic.twitter.com/5F19nvjn4O — Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) March 22, 2022

The Irish Daily Mirror focus on a man being arrested over the shooting of Sandra Boyd.

The Belfast Telegraph leads on a spree of car thefts that happen in Northern Ireland.



Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning.https://t.co/3AlGJmrP8Y #Tellitlikeitis pic.twitter.com/d3Czzu48Ha — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) March 22, 2022

The Belfast Telegraph leads on a spree of car thefts that happen in Northern Ireland.

In the UK, much of the front pages focus on assests owned by Russian oligarchs that have links to Putin.

The Guardian focuses on the global assets linked to Putin which allegedly total €17 billion.

The Guardian focuses on the global assets linked to Putin which allegedly total €17 billion.

The Financial Times focuses on a shopping mall in Kyiv being bombed by Russia.

The Financial Times focuses on a shopping mall in Kyiv being bombed by Russia.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



''Putin's superyacht' faces seizure'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/zyKXiRVlYm — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 21, 2022

The Telegraph leads with Vladmir's Putin superyacht possibly being seized.