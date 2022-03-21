Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 13:32

Woman in her 30s arrested in relation to fatal shooting of Michael Tormey

Michael Tormey (49) was shot outside his home on Thomond Road in Ballyfermot in the early hours of January 9th
Gardaí have arrested a woman in her early 30s in relation to the fatal shooting of father-of-three Michael Tormey outside his home in west Dublin.

Mr Tormey (49), who had no known links to crime, was shot outside his home on Thomond Road in Ballyfermot in the early hours of January 9th after he had returned from a social function.

His wife and young daughter were in the house when the shooting occurred.

Gardaí on Monday said they had arrested the woman in her early 30s as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting.

She is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.

