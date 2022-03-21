Gardaí make further arrests after public order and assault incidents in Co Mayo

Gardaí have made three further arrests following public order and assault incidents in Co Mayo.

The incidents took place in the Dalton Street area of Claremorris on Sunday, February 6th of this year.

The fresh arrests in connection with the incidents saw two adults in their late teens and a man in his 20s taken into custody on Wednesday of last week.

They were detained at Castlebar and Claremorris Garda stations.

The two adult teenagers later appeared before Castlebar District Court on Wednesday, March 15th.

The man in his 20s was released without a charge, and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.