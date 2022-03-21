Airports likely to drop 100ml rule on liquids due to high-tech scanning systems

Vivienne Clarke

Travel expert Eoghan Corry has predicted that major airports are likely to follow the example of Shannon and Donegal airport and introduce high-tech scanning systems that will do away with the 100ml restrictions.

Both Shannon and Donegal airports introduced new 3D scanning technology late last year which means it is not necessary to remove liquids and laptops from bags when going through security, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

It was likely that over the next 12 months major airports would introduce similar technology, however he cautioned that while the new technology existed the old regulations were still in place and they needed to change.

“The problem is that the regulations need to change - an individual airport upgrading its technology is great, but if you're flying from Shannon and you transfer through another airport like Heathrow the rules still apply.

“It will take a while before the regulations change, but it's great to see individual airports being able to upgrade the technology like this”.

Mr Corry pointed out that the cost incurred would be easier for a smaller airport like Shannon, he estimated it at €2.5million on security, and €17million overall.

The new technology will mean shorter queues at security which had grown longer following Covid-19, he added. All major UK airports are expected to have the new technology in place by the end of this year.

Shannon Airport said you can now bring whatever liquids you require as long as they are stored within cabin baggage without restrictions on bottle size and pass through security in a much quicker time.

They said "You can carry liquids including water, babyfood, medicines and other beverages, aerosol cans and toiletries like toothpaste, shaving cream, hair gel, lip gloss, and creams in your carry on luggage now without size limtitations."