What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages are dominated by accusations of war crimes against Russia and investigations into the 'accidental' shooting of a mother in Dublin.

The Irish Times leads with accusations that Russia has killed dozens more Ukrainian civilians as it continues to shell residential towns and cities.

The Irish Examiner leads with plans for arenas to be used as short-term accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

A new drug which can cut a persons weight by one fifth has been given the green light for use in Ireland, according to the Irish Independent.

Here is the front page of today's Irish Independent

The Irish Daily Mail reports that fears are growing within Government over rising food prices amid fuel inflation.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Daily Star lead with investigations into what Gardaí are suspecting could have been the accidental shooting of a mother in Dublin.

Monday's bumper edition includes two great

In the UK, papers are led by Ukraine’s president alleging Russia is responsible for war crimes.

The Times, Metro and Financial Times report Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of committing war crimes that “will be remembered for centuries”, after Russian forces bombarded a school in Mariupol which was believed to be sheltering about 400 people.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times international edition Monday March 21

Meanwhile, Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has been accused of “forcibly deporting” thousands of Ukrainians to Russia, according to The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Russians accused of mass abductions'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter

The i carries a striking image of a destroyed home in Ukraine, alongside the headline: “Our neighbours want us dead”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail, The Sun and The Independent all lead with Wednesday’s mini-Budget, with Rishi Sunak expected to cut fuel duty in a bid to “stave off” a cost of living crisis.

Tomorrow's front page: Cut fuel duty by AT LEAST 5p to help Brits beat cost of living crisis, MPs urge Rishi Sunak

Monday's INDEPENDENT Digital: "Sunak rewrites budget as cost of living crisis grows"

The Daily Mirror reports P&O bosses have been given a until 5pm on Monday to explain their decision to fire 800 workers.

And the Daily Star says a leading cleric has branded novelty hot cross buns the “devil’s work”.