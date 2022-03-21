Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 07:32

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages are dominated by accusations of war crimes against Russia and investigations into the 'accidental' shooting of a mother in Dublin.
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Monday's front pages are dominated by accusations of war crimes against Russia and investigations into the 'accidental' shooting of a mother in Dublin.

The Irish Times leads with accusations that Russia has killed dozens more Ukrainian civilians as it continues to shell residential towns and cities.

The Irish Examiner leads with plans for arenas to be used as short-term accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

A new drug which can cut a persons weight by one fifth has been given the green light for use in Ireland, according to the Irish Independent.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that fears are growing within Government over rising food prices amid fuel inflation.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Daily Star lead with investigations into what Gardaí are suspecting could have been the accidental shooting of a mother in Dublin.

In the UK, papers are led by Ukraine’s president alleging Russia is responsible for war crimes.

The Times, Metro and Financial Times report Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of committing war crimes that “will be remembered for centuries”, after Russian forces bombarded a school in Mariupol which was believed to be sheltering about 400 people.

Meanwhile, Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has been accused of “forcibly deporting” thousands of Ukrainians to Russia, according to The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian.

The i carries a striking image of a destroyed home in Ukraine, alongside the headline: “Our neighbours want us dead”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail, The Sun and The Independent all lead with Wednesday’s mini-Budget, with Rishi Sunak expected to cut fuel duty in a bid to “stave off” a cost of living crisis.

The Daily Mirror reports P&O bosses have been given a until 5pm on Monday to explain their decision to fire 800 workers.

And the Daily Star says a leading cleric has branded novelty hot cross buns the “devil’s work”.

More in this section

Gardaí considering possibility fatal Dublin shooting was accidental Gardaí considering possibility fatal Dublin shooting was accidental
Government to start moving Ukrainian refugees in with Irish families Government to start moving Ukrainian refugees in with Irish families
Sunshine and warm temperatures to continue for foreseeable future, says Met Éireann Sunshine and warm temperatures to continue for foreseeable future, says Met Éireann
Gardaí await postmortem results after woman shot dead in Dublin

Gardaí await postmortem results after woman shot dead in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more