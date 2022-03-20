Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 09:25

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Resistance on the ground in Ukraine and a Government leader's offer to open his home to refugees dominate Ireland's front pages
The war in Ukraine and a Government leader's offer to open his home to refugees dominate Sunday's front pages in Ireland.

The Sunday Independent leads with a report on the people’s resistance on the ground in Ukraine, also reporting that the Taoiseach does not expect Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to be called as a witness during an inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 crisis here.

The Sunday Times features an image of Ireland’s Six Nations triumph, and also reports China has been warned against choosing “the side of evil” in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s offer to open his home to Ukrainian refugees alongside his partner Matt Barrett.

The Irish Sun on Sunday meanwhile focuses on the end of an 11-year probe by UK police into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

In Britain, the Sunday papers focus mostly on Boris Johnson’s speech at the Tory spring conference.

The Independent leads on comments from the British prime minister that “there must be no way back for Putin” while the Sunday Mirror splashes defiant refugee children on its front page.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has unleashed an “invincible” missile, according to the Sunday Express.

The Observer and The Sunday Times cover a controversial part of Mr Johnson’s speech comparing the Ukrainian people’s struggle to Brexit.

Mr Johnson is “frustrated” with Chancellor Rishi Sunak over the latter’s opposition to a plan to build more nuclear power reactors, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

Sunday People says Hugh Grant could be the next Doctor Who.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on reports from “the most haunted hotel in Britain”.

