Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 15:20

Belfast taxi driver puts out fire after shop targeted by arsonist

The incident occurred in west Belfast on Friday night
By Cate McCurry, PA

A taxi driver put out a fire in a shop in west Belfast after it was attacked by an arsonist last night.

A shop worker escaped injury during the incident on Friday.

Police in Northern Ireland said a man entered the shop on Carrigart Avenue at around 8.40pm and sprayed a liquid from a plastic bottle over the electronic equipment, including the till at the counter and one of the shelves in the shop.

He then ignited the liquid and shouted for the member of staff to leave.

“The suspect left on foot in the direction of Creeslough Park,” Inspector Moutray said.

“A passing taxi driver ran into the shop and extinguished the fire. Thankfully they and the member of staff were not harmed.”

The suspect was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap with a dark coloured snood/scarf covering the lower part of his face. He also had on dark coloured trousers and light coloured trainers.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them.

