Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 11:01

New Iran deal could ease oil price pressures caused by Ukraine war – Coveney

The shift away from Russian oil provides an added incentive to revive the Iran deal, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said
New Iran deal could ease oil price pressures caused by Ukraine war – Coveney

By David Hughes, PA Political Editor

A revival of Iran’s nuclear deal could help ease global oil prices by bringing a major producer back into the market, the Minister for Foreign Affairs has said.

Simon Coveney, who is playing a significant role in trying to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement, said he hoped progress could be made within days.

The deal, which eases sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran giving up ambitions to build a nuclear weapon, has faltered since then US president Donald Trump pulled out in 2018.

Russia is one of the signatories to the JCPOA deal and the invasion of Ukraine has complicated efforts to save the deal because of the sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin’s country.

Simon Coveney comments
Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the Ukraine war provided an added incentive to get the deal with Iran back on track (David Young/PA)

The JCPOA was agreed in 2015 by Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the UK, US, France, China and Russia – and Germany.

Mr Coveney’s involvement stems from his role as the UN Security Council’s facilitator for the deal.

The US, UK and European Union are seeking to break away from Russian oil and gas, and Mr Coveney said: “Certainly having a big new player in the market, if you like, Iranian crude oil coming back into the market with the removal of sanctions, would be a very attractive prospect in terms of reducing pressure on oil prices, because of sanctions on Russia, which are likely, I think, to remain for quite some time.”

He said: “I think that is an added incentive to try to get a deal done now.”

Following Joe Biden’s election as president in the US, efforts have stepped up to salvage the agreement, with 11 months of on-and-off talks in Vienna appearing to be on the cusp of a breakthrough.

Mr Coveney told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “What certainly has been a problem for the last 10 days or so is that the sanctions that now apply to Russia – because of their illegal war in Ukraine and the brutality that we’re seeing and the potential war crimes on a daily basis that we’re seeing – meant that Russia was concerned that they would not be able to benefit from the removal of sanctions on Iran as a result of signing off on a deal.

“And that has caused tension and delay. But that seems to have been resolved in the last few days”.

Mr Coveney said “we look as if we’re almost there” and “that’s a good news story when the world needs one”.

More in this section

Joe Biden expresses desire to visit Ireland again, but could not say when Joe Biden expresses desire to visit Ireland again, but could not say when
Democracies should unite in opposition to Russia’s ‘immoral war’ – Taoiseach Democracies should unite in opposition to Russia’s ‘immoral war’ – Taoiseach
Micheál Martin to miss key events as he isolates in Washington after Covid test Micheál Martin to miss key events as he isolates in Washington after Covid test
Rescheduled Oval Office visit likely on the cards for Taoiseach

Rescheduled Oval Office visit likely on the cards for Taoiseach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more