Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 08:53

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The war in Ukraine, its impact on Ireland and the Taoiseach's visit to Washington all continue to dominate the front pages of Ireland's newspapers
The Irish Times reports the United States has warned China of “consequences” if it provides material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it wanted the war to end but did not criticise the Kremlin’s brutal campaign.

The Irish Examiner says that the State is attempting to block-book entire hotels for up to a year as it scrambles to find accommodation for people fleeing Ukraine. Up to 10,000 refugees are expected in the coming weeks in Cork alone.

The Echo reports that a Cork-based consultant has raised concerns about the “glaring deficits” in health infrastructure and bed capacity highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Daily Mail meanwhile reports plans are in place for a rescheduled trip to the White House for Taoiseach Micheál Martin after a positive test for Covid-19 disrupted his St Patrick's Day visit.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a fresh appeal over the discovery of an unidentified baby's body 20 years ago.

In Britain, the P&O scandal, the royals and Ukraine are among the topics on Saturday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, the FT Weekend and The Guardian all lead on the ferries firm’s saga – which the latter reports could result in an “unlimited” fine.

The British royal family are investigating ways to give Ukrainian refugees “practical support”, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Telegraph splashes a warning from US President Joe Biden to China not to militarily aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Britain's queen will spend more time at a royal cottage in the Scottish highlands, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star tells Brits to prepare for ten days of spring-like heat.

