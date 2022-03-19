Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 09:38

Ireland officially the 13th happiest country in the world

Northern Europeans once again dominated the top spots in the UN-sponsored World Happiness index
Ireland officially the 13th happiest country in the world

Ireland is officially the 13th happiest country in the world, according to the latest UN-sponsored World Happiness index.

Northern Europeans once again dominated the top spots, with Finland claiming first place for the fifth year in a row.

The Finns were closely followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The index has ranked war-scarred Afghanistan as the unhappiest country, following its takeover by the Taliban last year. The latest list was compiled before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"This [index] presents a stark reminder of the material and immaterial damage that war does to its many victims," co-author Jan-Emmanuel De Neve said.

The World Happiness Report, now in its 10th year, is based on people's own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data.

This year, data from social media was also used to compare people's emotions before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Researchers found "strong increases in anxiety and sadness" in 18 countries, but a fall in feelings of anger.

Ireland rose two places in the latest list to 13th, while the United States rose three places to 16th, one ahead of Britain. France climbed to 20th, its highest ranking yet.

Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia were meanwhile the countries to record the biggest boosts in wellbeing.

Lebanon, which is facing economic meltdown, fell to second from last on the index of 146 countries, just below Zimbabwe.

More in this section

Rescheduled Oval Office visit likely on the cards for Taoiseach Rescheduled Oval Office visit likely on the cards for Taoiseach
Good Friday Agreement ‘cannot change’, Biden warns at St Patrick’s Day event Good Friday Agreement ‘cannot change’, Biden warns at St Patrick’s Day event
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Democracies should unite in opposition to Russia’s ‘immoral war’ – Taoiseach

Democracies should unite in opposition to Russia’s ‘immoral war’ – Taoiseach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more