Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 15:39

Red Cross to make contact with families who applied to house Ukrainians

Almost 20,000 pledges of accommodation for refugees have been received.
Digital Desk Staff

Families who have pledged vacant accommodation for Ukraine refugees in Ireland will be contacted by the Irish Red Cross from Monday.

Three new hubs are being opened here to support Ukrainian families who have fled the Russian invasion.

The centres, in Dublin, Cork and Limerick cities, will help them obtain PPS numbers, access income supports and other State services.

Speaking to Newstalk, The secretary general of the Irish Red Cross Liam O'Dwyer said the governments' response so far has been robust:

"I think the new hub in Dublin Airport is working extremely well, and it means that the refugees coming in are being received properly and are receiving all of their entitlements there.

"I think that Government realise though that at the other two airports and ports more is required."

Mr O'Dwyer said the amount of people who have pledged to help is 'astonishing' and from Monday with the help of the Defense Forces they will be contacting 4,000 people who applied to house Ukrainian refugees.

