Man charged following armed robbery in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

A man in his late 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery in Dublin on Thursday.

The incident took place at a business premises on Collinswood Avenue, Dublin 9 at around 3.45pm when the man entered, armed with a weapon.

He then threatened the staff members, leaving the scene in a taxi with a number of items take from the premises.

Gardaí later stopped a taxi on Swords Road where the suspect attempted to escape on foot.

Officers arrested the man and a number of items stolen from the business premises were located.

The man was taken to Clontarf Garda station where he was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to the robbery and is due to appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.