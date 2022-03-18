Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 10:40

Man charged following armed robbery in Dublin

The robbery took place at a business remises on Collinswood Avenue, Dublin 9
Man charged following armed robbery in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

A man in his late 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery in Dublin on Thursday.

The incident took place at a business premises on Collinswood Avenue, Dublin 9 at around 3.45pm when the man entered, armed with a weapon.

He then threatened the staff members, leaving the scene in a taxi with a number of items take from the premises.

Gardaí later stopped a taxi on Swords Road where the suspect attempted to escape on foot.

Officers arrested the man and a number of items stolen from the business premises were located.

The man was taken to Clontarf Garda station where he was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to the robbery and is due to appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

More in this section

Joe Biden expresses desire to visit Ireland again, but could not say when Joe Biden expresses desire to visit Ireland again, but could not say when
Northern Ireland politicians slam P&amp;O and call for urgent Government action Northern Ireland politicians slam P&O and call for urgent Government action
Taoiseach Micheál Martin tests positive for Covid-19 in Washington DC Taoiseach Micheál Martin tests positive for Covid-19 in Washington DC
Micheál Martin to miss key events as he isolates in Washington after Covid test

Micheál Martin to miss key events as he isolates in Washington after Covid test

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more