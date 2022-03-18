Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 10:52

Lorry driver (30s) killed in Limerick two-vehicle collision

The driver of the second vehicle was also injured in the collision, however, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening
Muireann Duffy

A man has been killed follow a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Limerick.

The collision between an articulated lorry and a car occurred shortly before 3am on Friday at Killeheen, Rathkeale.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a man in his early 30s, was fatally injured in the crash. His body has since been taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his early 50s, was also injured in the collision and was taken to UHL for treatment, however, his injuries are understood not to be life-threatening.

The road has been closed, with local diversions in place, to facilitate a forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the crash, or road users with dash-cam footage to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069-20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

