What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

PA reporter

Images of St Patrick's Day celebrations from around the country fill the front pages of the national newspapers on Friday.

The Irish Times shows a sea of green in Dublin's Temple Bar, as festivities returned to normal after two years virtual celebrations due to Covid-19.

The image runs alongside a piece on the ongoing war in Ukraine, with the headline reading: 'Ukrainians increasingly confident of peace on their terms' as negotiations with Russia continue.

The Irish Examiner bears a banner to mark Covid Remembrance Day, this year's additional bank holiday to recognise all those who have died since the onset of the pandemic.

The paper also reports on Taoiseach Micheál Martin being forced to isolate during his trip to the US for St Patrick's Day after he received a positive Covid-19 test result.

The Echo also leads on Thursday's celebrations, reporting streets in the Rebel county were "thronged" as parades returned.

The Irish Daily Mail also covers Mr Martin's positive Covid test, adding the Taoiseach will remain in the US for "at least 10 days" as he follows US Covid guidelines.

The paper also carries an image with the caption: 'Irish Ukrainians' St Patrick's Day greeting from the frontline'.

In Britain, the human toll continuing to mount in Ukraine and 800 suddenly unemployed sailors are the focus of the national papers.

The Guardian carries reports of war crimes while The Daily Telegraph says Russia is targeting British home secretary Priti Patel and defence secretary Ben Wallace with fake video calls.

Guardian front page, Friday 18 March 2022: Putin accused of war crimes as school and theatre are hit

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Russians target Patel and Wallace with fake video calls'





The Independent, the i and The Times lead with the fightback from Ukrainians.

The Daily Mirror splashes with a story of compassion towards refugees fleeing the war.

The Financial Times, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express all carry the P&O news on their front pages, with the latter calling the move a “betrayal”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 18 March

Tomorrow's front page: Betrayal! P&O sacks 800 workers by video

The Daily Star says the company’s staff are “up ship creek”, while Metro reports “mutiny” and The Sun comments: “What a bunch of anchors!”