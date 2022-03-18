Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 09:38

What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday’s front pages are awash with green following St Patrick's Day
What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

PA reporter

Images of St Patrick's Day celebrations from around the country fill the front pages of the national newspapers on Friday.

The Irish Times shows a sea of green in Dublin's Temple Bar, as festivities returned to normal after two years virtual celebrations due to Covid-19.

The image runs alongside a piece on the ongoing war in Ukraine, with the headline reading: 'Ukrainians increasingly confident of peace on their terms' as negotiations with Russia continue.

The Irish Examiner bears a banner to mark Covid Remembrance Day, this year's additional bank holiday to recognise all those who have died since the onset of the pandemic.

The paper also reports on Taoiseach Micheál Martin being forced to isolate during his trip to the US for St Patrick's Day after he received a positive Covid-19 test result.

The Echo also leads on Thursday's celebrations, reporting streets in the Rebel county were "thronged" as parades returned.

The Irish Daily Mail also covers Mr Martin's positive Covid test, adding the Taoiseach will remain in the US for "at least 10 days" as he follows US Covid guidelines.

The paper also carries an image with the caption: 'Irish Ukrainians' St Patrick's Day greeting from the frontline'.

In Britain, the human toll continuing to mount in Ukraine and 800 suddenly unemployed sailors are the focus of the national papers.

The Guardian carries reports of war crimes while The Daily Telegraph says Russia is targeting British home secretary Priti Patel and defence secretary Ben Wallace with fake video calls.

The Independent, the i and The Times lead with the fightback from Ukrainians.

The Daily Mirror splashes with a story of compassion towards refugees fleeing the war.

The Financial Times, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express all carry the P&O news on their front pages, with the latter calling the move a “betrayal”.

The Daily Star says the company’s staff are “up ship creek”, while Metro reports “mutiny” and The Sun comments: “What a bunch of anchors!”

More in this section

Micheál Martin to miss key events as he isolates in Washington after Covid test Micheál Martin to miss key events as he isolates in Washington after Covid test
Joe Biden expresses desire to visit Ireland again, but could not say when Joe Biden expresses desire to visit Ireland again, but could not say when
Biden praises Irish efforts over Ukraine war during meeting with the Taoiseach Biden praises Irish efforts over Ukraine war during meeting with the Taoiseach
Northern Ireland politicians slam P&amp;O and call for urgent Government action

Northern Ireland politicians slam P&O and call for urgent Government action

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more