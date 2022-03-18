Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 08:37

Coveney to visit Poland as Ukraine crisis continues

The Minister Foreign Affairs will meet Polish counterpart Minister Zbigniew Rau in Warsaw
Dominic McGrath, PA

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is due to visit Poland on Friday, as the country continues to host a significant proportion of the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the war.

During his visit to the capital Warsaw, Mr Coveney will meet his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau to discuss the crisis at the country’s border.

Mr Coveney will also meet a representative of the UN refugee agency and members of the Irish community in Poland supporting refugees.

(PA Graphics)

Nearly two million people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began three weeks ago.

Mr Coveney said: “As this devastating conflict enters its fourth week I am glad to have this opportunity to visit Poland to discuss perspectives on the crisis with Minister Rau.

“I also look forward to meeting with a number of organisations on the ground who are supporting those fleeing Ukraine.”

The visit to Poland comes after US president Joe Biden used St Patrick’s Day events to praise Irish efforts to take in Ukrainian refugees.

The State has taken in more than 7,000 refugees from Ukraine, with those arriving offered PPS numbers to allow them to work and claim social welfare.

