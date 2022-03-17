Micheál Martin to miss key events as he isolates in Washington after Covid test

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Micheál Martin will remain in Washington for several days longer than planned after testing positive for Covid-19, missing some keys dates at home in Ireland.

The test result, which came through late on Wednesday, forced last-minute changes to St Patrick’s Day plans in the US capital and a switch to a virtual meeting on Thursday with President Joe Biden to mark the feast day of the patron saint.

On Sunday, the Taoiseach had been scheduled to attend the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin for a national day of remembrance and reflection in memory of all those who died with Covid-19.

Mr Martin had been set to attend alongside Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and the Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland.

He will now have to watch from afar.

Micheál Martin and Joe Biden meet by videolink (White House/PA)

The Taoiseach also confirmed he intends to chair a Cabinet meeting next week from Washington, where he will remain in isolation, following US public health guidelines.

“We had our Cabinet meeting which I chaired from the embassy at the commencement of the week. Little did I think that I would have another Cabinet meeting from here next week, but that is the way it is,” Mr Martin told reporters on Thursday.

“I will continue to work, we will manage this, and I will be in daily contact with my colleagues and officials, particularly in respect of the response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

“I will keep working, I feel good, and we will take it day by day and step by step.”

The Taoiseach said he was disappointed not to meet Mr Biden face to face but added “it was not the end of the world”.

He said: “I have to keep things in perspective, that is important in the context of what is happening across the world today.”

Mr Martin is also likely to miss a meeting of the European Council in Brussels at the end of next week, as EU leaders gather again to discuss the war in Ukraine.