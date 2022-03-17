Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 14:42

St Patrick's Day: Celebrations across the country as parades return

St Patrick's Day festivities are back for the first time in two years and the weather has also been kind as people attend parades across the country. 
Digital Desk Staff

St Patrick's Day festivities are back for the first time in two years and the weather has also been kind as people attend parades across the country.

People from around the world have travelled to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Dublin.

Paralympic gold medal swimmer Ellen Keane and Olympic gold medal boxer Kellie Harrington are the Grand Marshals for the Dublin parade, while American actor John C Reilly is guest of honour.

People gather to watch the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Images

In Cork, crowds have been gathering on the streets of Cork city from as early as 11am, The Echo reports.

Organised by Cork City Council, the theme of this year’s parade is Heroes – Ordinary people in Extraordinary times.

Over 2,500 local community participants will be involved in the parade, plus commissioned pieces and visiting groups from the United States - including Massachusetts State Troopers, Philadelphia Irish Trad Tours and the Bixby Ruby group from Oklahoma.

In Laois, the main street of Portlaoise will be "party central" with events for all ages on Thursday, March 17th, and Friday, March 18th, the Laois Nationalist reports.

 

