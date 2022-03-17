Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 11:31

Woman arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €211,000

Gardaí have seized €211,000 worth of controlled drugs and arrested one woman, aged in her 40s, during an investigation under Operation Tara.
Woman arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €211,000

James Cox

Gardaí have seized €211,000 worth of controlled drugs and arrested one woman, aged in her 40s, during an investigation under Operation Tara.

On Wednesday, as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit stopped a vehicle on Clonmacken Road.

During a search of the vehicle, gardaí recovered €45,000 of suspected cannabis herb. The drugs were seized and gardaí arrested the driver of the car, a female aged in her 40s.

She was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Following further enquiries, a follow-up search was conducted at a residence in Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday evening.

During the course of the follow-up search, gardaí seized approximately €110,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €56,000 of suspected heroin. All seized drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Taoiseach cannot rule out Ireland entering recession due to Ukraine war Taoiseach cannot rule out Ireland entering recession due to Ukraine war
Lisa Smith trial: Prosecution case to end next week Lisa Smith trial: Prosecution case to end next week
Taoiseach Micheál Martin tests positive for Covid-19 in Washington DC

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tests positive for Covid-19 in Washington DC

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more