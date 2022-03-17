Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 11:55

President Higgins calls for ceasefire in Ukraine in St Patrick's Day address

The President has made reference to the war in Ukraine saying "a dark shadow has now been cast across our world as we witness the unfolding events in Ukraine".
President Higgins calls for ceasefire in Ukraine in St Patrick's Day address

James Cox

The President has made reference to the war in Ukraine saying "a dark shadow has now been cast across our world as we witness the unfolding events in Ukraine".

In his St Patrick’s Day message President Michael D Higgins spoke of those who are suffering from what he described as "this completely unacceptable, immoral and unjustified, invasion and violence to the lives of those in Ukraine".

President Higgins said we must acknowledge our role as citizens of the world, with a duty to stand in solidarity with all those across the globe who are vulnerable and in need.

He said: "I know that the hearts of Irish people and Irish communities across the world go out to all of those who are suffering from this completely unacceptable, immoral and unjustified, invasion and violence to their lives."

President Higgins urged people to "unite our voices in demanding an immediate ceasefire, respect for humanitarian law, and the withdrawal of Russian troops".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmJqGlHbN24

More in this section

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Woman arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €211,000 Woman arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €211,000
Taoiseach cannot rule out Ireland entering recession due to Ukraine war Taoiseach cannot rule out Ireland entering recession due to Ukraine war
Taoiseach Micheál Martin tests positive for Covid-19 in Washington DC

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tests positive for Covid-19 in Washington DC

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more