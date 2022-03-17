Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 09:11

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Thursday's front pages are dominated by the war in Ukraine and the return of St Patrick's Day celebrations.

The Irish Times leads with a story on potential peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. A story about 4,000 health staff currently absent due to Covid also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner warns Covid is on the rise amid the return of St Patrick's Day celebrations.

The Irish Independent leads with stories on rising fuel costs, and Russian shelling attacks targeting a Ukrainian theatre that was being used to provide shelter for 1,000 civilians.

The Echo's lead story is on land in Cork being rezoned for residential use.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.

The Irish Sun leads with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the US Congress yesterday.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a drop in oil prices.

The Irish News leads with the mother of a murder victim describing her "devastating loss".

British front pages are dominated by the return of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to Britain after being held captive in Iran for six years.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian both lead with stories on the return of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, along with front page stories on the shelling of a Ukrainian theatre that was providing shelter to 1,000 civilians.

The return of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe also makes the front pages of The Independent, the Daily Express, Metro and the i.

The Daily Star leads with an anti-Putin fund which has raised £1.6 million.

The Financial Times leads with potential peace takes between Ukraine and Russia, along with the return of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

