Micheál Martin tells Volodymyr Zelenskiy: Ireland stands with Ukraine

By Dominic McGrath, Jonathan McCambridge and Cate McCurry, PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke to Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone on Wednesday and told him the Irish people stand fully behind Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president offered his condolences to Mr Martin over the death of Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski during the call.

Both Mr Zelenskiy and Mr Martin tweeted that the pair had spoken, the day after the Fox News cameraman died when the vehicle he was travelling in was hit.

Mr Martin is currently in Washington DC on the second day of his trip to the US as part of St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Taoiseach told the Ukrainian leader that everyone in Ireland admired his leadership in the face of the war waged by Russia and stands in full solidarity with the besieged country.

Talked to 🇮🇪 Prime Minister @MichealMartinTD. Discussed countering aggression & horrific crimes of Russia against civilians. Expressed condolences over the murder of 🇮🇪 journalist Pierre Zakrzewski by Russian soldiers. Thanked for helping the people of 🇺🇦. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 16, 2022

During the 20-minute scheduled call, Mr Martin told Mr Zelenskiy that Ireland would show its support in any way the country could.

Urging pressure be kept on Russia, the PA news agency understands that Mr Zelenskiy was also very appreciative of the support from Ireland, including the country’s visa waiver scheme and the display of solidarity to mark St Patrick’s Day.

He also offered sympathies to the Taoiseach and family of Mr Zakrzewski.

It is understood the Taoiseach told Mr Zelenskiy: “From the people of Ireland, the admiration of you and your people is very high. We as a Government reflect that. They are behind you.”

The call with the Ukrainian president came as Mr Martin was due to address the US Chamber of Commerce.

Acknowledging his delayed appearance, Mr Martin said he was “delighted and privileged” to take the call.

Just spoke to President @ZelenskyyUA.



I told him the Irish people stand fully behind #Ukraine.



He thanked us for our continued humanitarian aid, shelter, global support and sanctions against Russia.



He offered sympathy to the family of journalist Pierre Zakrzewski. pic.twitter.com/s3tsa7aAIJ — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 16, 2022

He said: “(Zelenskiy) articulated in the most passionate, determined and calm way the absolute vitality and importance of we continuing to keep the pressure on through the various methods that we’ve deployed so far in terms of sanctions and supports to the people of Ukraine.

“He was conscious that as we came together for the St Patrick’s Day programme that we were also, as a key theme of our St Patrick’s Day programme, (showing) solidarity with Ukraine. He was very much aware and thankful and grateful for that and for the humanitarian assistance that the Irish people have offered.”

He said that the Ukrainian leader offered an “outstanding example of leadership”.

“I was very taken by his controlled and calm but very firm approach in terms of what his country needs right now.”

Speaking to reporters earlier, Mr Martin said the Government is doing everything it can to procure accommodation for the thousands of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.