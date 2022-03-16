Met Éireann forecasts best of bank holiday weather to follow St Patrick’s Day

Met Éireann has said the best of the upcoming bank holiday weather can be expected from Friday onwards, with some showery conditions expected on St Patrick’s Day.

Ireland will see a “bright, mild and settled spell” after Thursday, but will first experience a cloudy start to the day of parades.

Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin said high pressure will mean the weather will turn dry and settled for the rest of the bank holiday weekend, with temperatures mild by day and cool overnight.

“Our weather this St Patrick’s Day will get off to a rather cloudy start as showery rain moves eastwards across the country through the first part of the day,” he said.

“But the good news is it’ll brighten up through the afternoon with the sun making an appearance for most of us and showers becoming few and far between. With temperatures of around 11 to 14 Celsius, it’ll feel pleasant in the spring sunshine too.”

Here's the latest on the weather for #StPatricksDay ☘️



Showery rain will push eastwards across the country during the morning 🌧️ with sunny spells developing widely during the afternoon and evening ⛅️



Feeling pleasant in the sun around 11 to 14°C 🌡️#LáFhéilePádraig pic.twitter.com/tqudzbwZyQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 16, 2022

The remainder of the extended bank holiday weekend looks set to be largely dry and sunny.

“With high pressure becoming well established by Friday we’re in for a dry, bright and settled few days with good sunny spells,” Mr Martin said.

“The south-easterly winds will bring milder air meaning it’ll feel quite pleasant in the sunshine, with temperatures of around 11 to 14 Celsius on both Friday and Saturday.

“We could see some cloud and a few showers over western areas on Sunday as a weak weather front skirts to the west of Ireland, but areas away from the west will enjoy another dry and bright day with temperatures reaching up to 14 Celsius.

“The nights will be dry, clear and cool with temperatures falling to around 1 to 5 Celsius overnight, coldest in the north.”

Met Éireann said there is some uncertainty as to how long the settled weather will last, with some suggestion of weak fronts bringing cloudy and breezy conditions, although there are other signals that high pressure will stay nearby into next week.