An Post recommences postal services to Ukraine

An Post has recommenced postal services to Ukraine following the suspension of mail services to the war-torn country in February.

On Wednesday, An Post announced postal services would begin again with the cooperation of Ukraine's postal service Ukrposhta, providing free postage for letters and parcels to Ukraine for all Ukrainians living or recently arrived in Ireland.

In addition, An Post has moved to waiver all fees for financial donations to charity appeals for Ukraine through the post office. This measure will cover donating to charities such as Concern, Goal, the Red Cross and UNICEF.

Furthermore, all money transfers by Western Union to and from Ukraine will have all fees wavered.

The postal service has also moved to support Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland by making fee-free An Post current accounts and free An Post mobile SIM cards available with free calls and texts to Ukraine.

Ukrainian refugees living in temporary accommodation will also have access to An Post's secure personal Address Point service.

The company has also committed to supporting its employees who provide accommodation for individuals or families arriving from Ukraine.