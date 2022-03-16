Lisa Smith trial: Prosecution case to end next week

Eoin Reynolds

The prosecution case against former soldier Lisa Smith, who denies membership of terrorist group Isis, will finish next week, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

The court has been listening to thousands of messages between Ms Smith and other Muslims, sent in 2013 and 2014 using Facebook Messenger or uploaded to a Facebook group called 'We hear, we obey'.

In the messages, Ms Smith discussed issues relating to Islam, Islamic law, Isis and the conflict in Syria and Iraq.

Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, said he expects to complete the prosecution evidence on Monday following the St Patrick's Day break.

Defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC said the defence may make an application at the close of the prosecution case which will require a ruling from the court.

The trial began on January 25th and was originally expected to last 12 weeks.

Ms Smith (40), from Dundalk, Co Louth, who is an Islamic convert and former Irish soldier, travelled to Syria after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on all Muslims to travel to the Islamic State.

She has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28th, 2015 and December 1st, 2019.

She has also pleaded not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6th, 2015.