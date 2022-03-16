Governments should not dismantle testing and contact tracing operations, says WHO envoy

Vivienne Clarke

The World Health Organisation’s special envoy on Covid-19, Dr David Nabarro has called on governments not to dismantle testing and contact tracing infrastructures.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Dr Nabarro also said that two years into the pandemic, the public, health services and governments knew what to do if numbers continued to rise.

People, especially the elderly and vulnerable, should ensure their vaccinations were up-to-date, he said. When numbers rise the public should go back to wearing masks and keeping their distance and preparations should be made for surges on a regional basis so that if necessary movements could be restricted in a county.

Dr Nabarro said that the virus appeared to have a rhythmic pattern and came in waves that peaked every four months.

This could not be explained exactly, but the fact remained that the virus was very transmissible, immunity after infection and vaccination lasted four months which could explain the pattern of infections. But it was not something that people should worry about, he said.

Ireland was a country where the Government had taken balanced risks and people knew what to do.