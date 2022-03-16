New shared E-bike service launched in Dublin

A new shared e-bike service has been launched in Dublin bringing "community-centric transport solutions" to the capital.

The service, launched by Zipp Mobility in partnership with the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, provides e-bikes to rent in various locations across the county.

Cyclists only need to download the Zipp Mobility app, create an account and scan an e-bike to start their ride.

It is Zipp Mobility's first micromobility operation in Ireland, with the company already having operations in eight European cities.

Big day for the @ZippMobility team @NovaUCD as they announce the launch of a new shared e-bike service in Dublin in partnership with the @dlrcc as part of a pilot scheme, the company's first micromobility operation in Ireland. https://t.co/3lWTeGr1Pa@Entirl @techireland pic.twitter.com/vL48AHPxv1 — NovaUCD (@NovaUCD) March 16, 2022

Since its establishment in 2019 Zipp Mobility has raised €2.1 million in funding from a number private and angel investors including, former Irish rugby international Brian O’Driscoll.

According to the company, it plans to launch daily, weekly and monthly passes in the coming weeks with plans to scale up the size of the bike fleet over time.

Speaking at the launch event at NovaUCD, Charlie Gleeson, CEO and founder, Zipp Mobility, said: “We started Zipp to bring sustainable, safe and community-centric transport solutions to Irish towns and cities, so we are so excited to be able to finally launch on home soil.

“Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council are a true trailblazer in the sustainable mobility space, and we are so proud to be partnering with them as we seek to bring ‘mobility done right’ to Irish communities.”

Zipp’s operation in Dublin will use only zero emissions vehicles such as e-cargo bikes.