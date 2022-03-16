Dublin City Council to hold Covid-19 commemoration event on Sunday

Dublin City Council (DCC) are set to hold a commemorative event on Sunday to remember those who died during the pandemic and recognise the efforts of workers.

The event, which is part of a National Day of Remembrance, will take place in Merrion Square Park on Sunday, the 20th of March at 1pm.

The National Day of Remembrance has been organised to recognise the efforts of the public, volunteers and all workers throughout the pandemic, as well as remembering those who lost their lives.

The event being held by DCC will include a speech by Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland and performances from various artists including poems performed by Paula Meehan and Theo Dorgan.

There will also be performances from uilleann piper Fiadh Fitzpatrick and the Continuum Youth Choir. Dublin Civil Defence and Dublin Fire Brigade will also be in attendance.

Speaking about the event, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland said: “After a challenging two years and countless hardships faced, this event is an opportunity for the people of Dublin to come together and remember those we lost and to recognise those who guided us through the pandemic.

“All are welcome to attend and share in this collective moment of remembrance and reflection.”